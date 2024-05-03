Gavin and Stacey to return for last episode on Christmas Day

BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey will return for its last-ever episode on Christmas Day this year.

The hit TV series about a couple who commit to a long-distance relationship last aired in 2019 for a one-off festive episode which ended on a cliffhanger.

In an Instagram post, writer and star James Corden shared an image of him and fellow creator Ruth Jones with a 2024 script titled: “Gavin and Stacey: The finale.”

He wrote: “Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James.”

The BBC said: “We’ll have: A chicken bhuna, lamb bhuna, prawn bhuna, mushroom rice, bag of chips, keema naan, nine poppadoms and the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey!!!

“Coming this Christmas Day on BBC One and iPlayer.”

Jones had previously shut down rumours that the series would return.

The Welsh actress said it was “sadly a rumour” on RTE Radio 1 in February.

The comedy followed the two titular characters Gavin and Stacey, played by Mathew Horne and Joanna Page, as they pursued a relationship across Essex and Wales.