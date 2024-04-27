Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey reveals skin cancer diagnosis

Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey has urged others to protect themselves in the sun as he revealed he has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The Australian TV personality, 26, shared the health update in a TikTok video, saying that he was going to be “all good”.

In the post, he said: “Last week I went to a dermatologist to get my skin checked and they found some skin cancer on me.

“I’m going to be all good, everything’s going to be OK.

“I just wanted to make this post to let you know that summer is around the corner, please wear sunscreen.”

He also encouraged his followers to get their skin checked by a doctor, saying: “If you’re a freckly little frog like me, go get a mole map and get your body checked because you never know.

“I’ve had this on my shoulder for like a year or two and I had no idea.”

Jowsey added that he had made the news public as he wanted to “save and protect” his followers, adding: “So go get your skin checked, wear your sunscreen, and be a little bit more responsible – because that’s what I got to do now and it’s very scary.”

The 26-year-old starred in the first season of the hit Netflix reality show in 2020, where he had an on-off relationship with fellow contestant Francesca Farago.

The couple got engaged on a reunion episode of the show but later announced they had separated.

He also competed in the dance competition Dancing With The Stars last year with professional Rylee Arnold.