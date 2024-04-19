Paris Hilton shares first photographs of five-month-old daughter

Paris Hilton has released the first photographs of her five-month-old daughter, London.

The US star has her daughter, and her son Phoenix, both born through surrogacy, with entrepreneur husband Carter Reum, whom she married in November 2021.

Hilton, 43, said her “incredible journey through motherhood” had inspired a new and “deeply personal song” with her Australian singer-songwriter Sia, titled Fame Won’t Love You.

“Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum,” Hilton said on Instagram, sharing a series of pictures in woodland with her daughter wearing a pink bow on her head.

“I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember. I’m so grateful she is here. I truly cherish every moment I spend with her.

“Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother.”

Hilton said the new song with her “dear friend” Sia is a reminder of the “special bond” she has with her children and her husband.

“My family is more valuable than anything else in the world,” Hilton said, alongside pictures of the family of four on a blanket.

“It’s an anthem that will empower you to hold your most sacred relationships even closer to your heart – whether with family, friends, or yourself.

“I hope you love it as much as I do.”

Hilton previously described the song as being a “tribute to growing up in the spotlight”.

It comes after Hilton appeared on-stage at Coachella music festival in California, during the set of US rock band Vampire Weekend.

Reality star Hilton, who was wearing a black cowboy hat and matching outfit, played an American game called Cornhole, which involves throwing a bean bag into an angled board.

She said: “I haven’t played this game since The Simple Life,” referring to the reality series in which she starred with Nicole Richie, which premiered in 2003.