Kesha joins Renee Rapp at Coachella for rendition of 2009 anthem Tik Tok

Pop star Kesha joined Renee Rapp on stage in a surprise performance at Coachella.

Mean Girls actress and singer Rapp brought on 37-year-old Kesha to duet on her 2009 debut track Tik Tok at the Outdoor Stage on the final day of the Californian music festival.

Kesha, who wore a t-shirt which read “I am mother” paired with denim shorts and white cowboy boots, was pictured at the Neon Carnival after-party in Palm Springs a day earlier, alongside US star Paris Hilton.

Renee Rapp (Erik Pendzich/Alamy)

Rapp, who starred as Regina George in the Broadway musical of Mean Girls before landing a role in the film’s remake, left her regular role in The Sex Lives of College Girls to release her debut album Snow Angel last year.

The 24-year-old performed hits including Pretty Girls from the album.

It comes after Grimes apologised for her performance at Coachella, insisting she had a “bad feeling” before the show but has learnt a “big lesson” from it.

The Canadian singer-songwriter and producer appeared frustrated during the second half of her Saturday set which seemed to be plagued with technical difficulties.

The 36-year-old, who has three children with Tesla founder Elon Musk, later explained that she was experiencing “sonic chaos” during the set and asked fans for forgiveness.

She also promised a “flawless” performance at the second weekend of the festival, held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, said she had learnt a “big lesson” from the performance, including to “pretend it’s fine and engage w the crowd rather than spend a whole show slumped over the desk trying to fix software when ur meant to be entertaining”.

Doja Cat is set to round off the first weekend at Coachella on Sunday.

The Say So singer, who has a reputation for eye-catching and experimental looks after wearing cat-inspired prosthetic make-up to the 2023 Met Gala, is expected to don an eccentric wardrobe for the set.

Other performers include Victoria Monet, who scooped three Grammy awards at the 2024 ceremony for her debut studio album Jaguar II, including best new artist and best R&B album.

Doja Cat is set to round off the first weekend at Coachella (Doug Peters/PA)

US songstress Bebe Rexha will also perform on Sunday and Nigerian star Tems, who rose to fame after being featured on Wizkid’s 2020 single Essence.

British acts will also take to the stage on Sunday, including break-out star Olivia Dean, who was crowned the BBC Introducing artist of the year in November following in the footsteps of Arlo Parks and Tom Grennan.

The London-born star, who is a Brit School graduate alongside Adele and Amy Winehouse, will perform on the Gobi stage after an impressive 2023 saw her debut album Messy shortlisted for the Mercury Prize.

Meanwhile London-formed R&B three-piece girl group Flo – which includes Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renee Downer – will perform on the Mojave stage after being named the winner of the 2023 Brit Awards Rising Star award.

The group are expected to perform their breakout anthem Cardboard Box, produced by Little Mix and Dua Lipa-collaborator MNEK, which received praise from rapper Missy Elliott and former Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland at the time.

Also on the Mojave stage will be Northern Irish duo Bicep, while Scottish electronic music producer and DJ Barry Can’t Swim will appear on the Gobi stage after London-based duo Jockstrap, comprising Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye.