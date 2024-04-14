Raye promises new music ‘not what you expected’ during Coachella performance

British star Raye has spoken about her next music project after her award-winning debut album My 21st Century Blues.

The London-born star, who was wearing “office chic” for her afternoon performance at Coachella in Indio, California, said “art takes time” when discussing new music – before performing a string of hits including Worth It and Escapism.

“I just want you to know, this next piece of music that I’m going to put out … I’m so proud of it and I just need you to know,” the 26-year-old told the crowd.

“I can’t wait for you to hear it, it’s not what you expected.”

Last month, Raye beat Blur, Harry Styles and Adele to pick up the most Brit awards in one year during the 2024 ceremony.

Her total haul on the night was album of the year for My 21st Century Blues, artist of the year, best new artist, best R&B act and song of the year for Escapism featuring 070 Shake.

It comes after US rock band Vampire Weekend, who were confirmed to perform just days before the festival, brought out reality star Paris Hilton to play an American game titled Cornhole – which involves throwing a bean bag into an angled board.

Hilton, who was wearing a black cowboy hat with a matching ensemble, said: “I haven’t played this game since The Simple Life,” in reference to the reality series she starred in alongside Nicole Richie, which premiered in 2003.

The world famous festival, held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, will see Tyler, The Creator headline on Saturday, having become a mainstay since debuting at the festival in 2011 with his hip-hop group Odd Future, as well as playing solo sets in 2015 and 2018.

It comes after the first day of the festival saw two-time Oscar winner Billie Eilish unexpectedly appear during Lana Del Rey’s Friday headline slot to sing her 2016 track Ocean Eyes, before duetting on Del Rey’s 2012 hit song Video Games.

Del Rey told the audience she was “grateful” for Eilish, describing her as “the voice of our generation”, while Eilish praised Del Rey for being “the reason for half of you b******’ existence … including mine”.

The headline show also saw Del Rey bring on Grammy-winner Jon Batiste to play the piano on her hit Candy Necklace, and Taylor Swift’s long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff to play the piano on Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have – But I Have It.

The first day of the Californian festival also saw Shakira announce an upcoming world tour during a surprise appearance during the set of Argentinian DJ Bizarrap to perform their new track La Fuerte and BZRP Music Sessions, Vol 53.

Meanwhile, the Saturday line-up will feature a reunion from two-time Grammy winning band No Doubt, with lead singer Gwen Stefani.

It comes almost a decade after the US rock band, best known for songs including Just A Girl and Don’t Speak, last appeared on stage together in 2015 – having sporadically performed together since their hiatus in the early noughties.

No Doubt’s Gwen Stefani performing in 2002 (Yui Mok/PA)

Spearheading the British acts will be rock band Blur – featuring frontman Damon Albarn, guitarist Graham Coxon, bass guitarist Alex James and drummer Dave Rowntree – on the Coachella stage.

British group Jungle, who performed at the Brit Awards after winning group of the year, will also appear at Coachella, after Brit Rising Star winners The Last Dinner Party and Scottish hip hop trio Young Fathers – who won the Mercury prize in 2014 for their record Dead.

Just days before the festival, British music star Benga was forced to pull out ahead of his Saturday performance with producer Skream after a “snag” with his US visa.

The pioneering dubstep DJ and producer, real name Adegbenga Adejumo, was scheduled to appear with Skream during a Saturday slot over both weekends of the festival on April 13 and April 20.

Skream, real name Oliver Jones, still appears on the Coachella line-up in an alternative slot, alongside New York-based DJ Dennis Ferrer.

Other big acts include Antonoff’s rock group named Bleachers and break-out rap star Ice Spice.