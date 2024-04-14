Gwen Stefani brings out Olivia Rodrigo during No Doubt reunion at Coachella

Gwen Stefani brought US pop star Olivia Rodrigo on stage during a No Doubt reunion at Coachella.

The two-time Grammy-winning band performed a string of their hits including Hey Baby, Just A Girl, and Hella Good during their Saturday slot at the Californian music festival.

It comes almost a decade after the US rock band last appeared on stage together in 2015 – having sporadically performed together since their hiatus in the early Noughties.

Olivia Rodrigo appeared as a surprise guest at Coachella (Doug Peters/PA)

Stefani, who had multiple outfit changes during the performance, said: “Let’s shout out Coachella, Saturday night 2024 to see No Doubt play together on this stage for the first time in nine years.”

During the performance on the Coachella stage, three-time Grammy winner Rodrigo appeared to sing No Doubt 2000 hit Bathwater, wearing an “I love ND” T-shirt, in reference to the band.

Rodrigo recently followed in the footsteps of US pop superstars including Taylor Swift with the release of her Hunger Games track Can’t Catch Me Now.

The 21-year-old music star joined a string of pop heavyweights who composed original songs for the Hollywood film franchise over the years, which is based on the dystopian sci-fi book series from author Suzanne Collins.