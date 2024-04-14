Andrew Scott thanks Paul Mescal for ‘wonderful friendship’

Andrew Scott said fellow Irish actor Paul Mescal has continued to be a “wonderful friend” after they starred together in a romantic fantasy film.

They starred in Bafta-nominated All Of Us Strangers, released in January, about an adult dealing with the grief of losing both his parents when he was a child.

“I adore Paul,” Scott told the Sunday Times. “Obviously it’s been a tough time recently and he just continues to be a wonderful friend. It’s everything.

Andrew Scott (left) and Paul Mescal at the Bafta Film Awards in February (Ian West/PA)

“The more I work in the industry, I realise, you make some stuff that people love and you make some stuff that people don’t like, and all really that you are left with is the relationships that you make. I love him dearly.”

The fantasy film was critically well received and a feature of awards season.

While Scott was not nominated in this year’s Baftas, the film also failed to win in categories including outstanding British film, Normal People star Mescal as supporting actor, Claire Foy as supporting actress or Andrew Haigh as best director.

At the British Independent Film Awards (Bifa), All Of Us Strangers was named best movie and best screenplay, with Haigh winning best director and the best supporting performance for Mescal, although Fleabag star Scott was beaten to best lead performance by Mia McKenna-Bruce in How to Have Sex.

Scott said filming parts of All Of Us Strangers was painful but also cathartic because of his own experiences as a young gay man.

Speaking of how his character tells visions of his dead parents that he is gay during a return to his childhood home, Scott said of his experiences of coming out: “Of course, so in a sense it was painful, to a degree, but it was cathartic because you are doing it with people that you absolutely love and trust.

Scott has just starred in Netflix’s Ripley (Ian West/PA)

“I felt that it was going to be of use to people and I was right, it has been.

“The reaction to the movie has been genuinely extraordinary it makes people feel and see things, and that isn’t an easy thing to achieve.”

The Dublin-born has previously given a menacing performance as the criminal mastermind James Moriarty in BBC series Sherlock and recently starred in Netflix thriller Ripley as the title character.

Scott is set to attend the Olivier Awards on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall, where he is nominated for best actor for one-man play Vanya.