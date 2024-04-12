The Last Kingdom star Adrian Schiller’s cause of death was ischaemic stroke

British actor Adrian Schiller’s cause of death was a “major ischaemic stroke”, his agent has said.

Schiller, known for playing rich ealdorman Aethelhelm in Netflix historical series The Last Kingdom and steward Cornelius Penge in ITV royal drama Victoria, died aged 60 at home on the morning of April 3.

Scott Marshall Partners, who represented him for more than three decades, added in a statement: “While his death has left his family and friends shocked and grief-stricken, it is of some comfort to know that he will have died almost instantly and not felt any pain.

Adrian Schiller died aged 60 on April 3 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“We can also confirm that his funeral will be in May, with a larger memorial and celebration of his life to be held later in the year.”

Schiller also starred in BBC series Death In Paradise and historical dramas The Musketeers on the BBC and The Devil’s Whore on Channel 4.

He was recently seen in an episode of BBC detective series Father Brown in January.

Also known for his theatre work, Schiller was among the cast in play The White Factory at Marylebone Theatre last year.

He also appeared in TV series including A Touch Of Frost, Raised By Wolves, Residue, The Hollow Crown, Doctor Who, New Tricks, Being Human, Silent Witness, Judge John Deed and My Family.

According to the Stroke Association, an ischaemic stroke happens “when a blockage cuts off the blood supply to part of your brain, killing brain cells”.

The charity adds that “around 85% of strokes in the UK are ischaemic strokes”, making them the most common type of stroke.

Outgoing director of the National Theatre Rufus Norris was among those paying tribute to Schiller, saying he was “deeply saddened and shocked” by the loss of a company member.

“Adrian was a wonderful actor, and the National Theatre had the pleasure of working with him throughout the breadth of his career,” he said in a statement shared on social media.

“His recent performance as Henry Lehman in the Australian premiere of The Lehman Trilogy was superb and his presence within the company will be greatly missed.”

Schiller took to the stage in productions of Every Good Boy Deserves Favour, The Veil, The Captain Of Kopenick, The Hour We Knew Nothing Of Each Other and Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme at the theatre.