Deacon Blue to headline charity gig in aid of Palestine

Scottish musicians are to come together in solidarity with Palestinian families who have been affected by the Gaza conflict.

A concert will be held at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall next month, with all profits going to the British charity Medical Aid for Palestinians, which provides medical services in the West Bank, Gaza, and advocates for Palestinians’ human rights and dignity.

Deacon Blue, Capercaillie, James Grant, formerly of Love and Money, and Siobhan Miller are among the line-up.

Also performing is Scots folk band Rura, Admiral Fallow, Duncan Chisholm and Kitti.

Poets Jim Mackintosh and Julie MacNeill will read some of their works to the crowd, as well as read new works from poets who are currently in Gaza.

Lorraine McIntosh of Deacon Blue said: “Since the awful events of October 7 we have looked on in growing horror at the destruction of Gaza and its infrastructure and the senseless death of over 30,000 innocent people.

“The only thing we can do to help in any small way is to raise money.

“With the destruction of practically all medical facilities in Gaza, we have chosen to support the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians who have a long history of delivering emergency healthcare to the people on the ground in Gaza where help is needed most.

“Our decision in no way lessens our horror at what happened on October 7, and we join millions around the world in calling for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages.”

Donald Shaw of Capercaillie added: “Capercaillie performed in the West Bank, Palestine back in the late 80s as part of a Middle East tour.

“We felt honoured to be welcomed by such wonderful people full of pride in their culture and resilience in the face of conflict.

“Performing on this gig for Gaza alongside these great artists on May 1 to raise even a modest offering feels like the least we can do to show our support in their hour of need.”

The concert takes place on Wednesday May 1.

Tickets are available here.