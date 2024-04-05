Suki Waterhouse confirms birth of first child with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse has shared the first photograph of her baby with partner Robert Pattinson.

The British model and singer, 32, confirmed she had given birth by sharing a sun-kissed Polaroid of her cradling her child, who was wrapped up in a blanket adorned with love hearts.

“Welcome to the world angel,” she said on Instagram, adding a red love heart.

Waterhouse first appeared to confirm her pregnancy on stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico last November.

She told concertgoers she had specifically chosen to wear something sparkly to “distract” from “something else” – insinuating her growing baby bump.

She later posted a series of photographs from her performance, including a mirror picture where her baby bump was visible.

Waterhouse is believed to have been dating 37-year-old Pattinson on and off since 2018.

The actor, who found fame starring as Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga films, has followed in the footsteps of Christian Bale, George Clooney and Ben Affleck playing Batman in the superhero franchise.