UK release date announced for Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero documentary

A documentary about Lil Nas X will land in the UK on May 20, it has been announced.

The film, directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Carlos Lopez Estrada and Zac Manuel, follows the singer-songwriter over 60 days on his debut album tour across North America.

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is billed as an all-access documentary, as the Georgia-born star navigates themes of “identity, family, expectations and acceptance, all while reflecting on his place within the legacy of black, queer performers”.

The film, which also follows the 24-year-old’s rise to fame, includes on-stage performances of hit songs including Industry Baby and Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

Lil Nas X rose to fame in 2019 after releasing Old Town Road which went viral, and was later turned into a remix with Billy Ray Cyrus, spending two weeks at number one in the UK and a record-breaking 19 in the US.

His debut album Montero was released in 2021.

On Tuesday, Universal Pictures Content Group announced the Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero film will be available on digital platforms to rent and own from May 20.