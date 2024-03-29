Jack Black set for CBeebies Bedtime Stories appearance: I’m very excited

Kung Fu Panda star Jack Black can be seen telling young viewers he is “very excited” to read them a tale about a panda finding his talents for CBeebies Bedtime Stories in a first-look clip.

The US actor is kicking off the bank holiday weekend special line-up on Friday evening by paying homage to his panda protagonist film character Po as he reads a story about a panda named Pom Pom by author Sophy Henn.

The picture book, titled Pom Pom Is Super, follows Pom Pom as he discovers what his talents are with the help of his friends.

In a teaser clip from the episode, Black can be seen sat in an armchair while a panda wearing a superhero crown is perched beside him.

He says: “Hello, my name is Jack and I’m very excited because I’ve been asked to read you guys a bedtime story – alright.

“It’s about a panda who was very excited too because his friends are coming round, and what could be better than that?”

The actor continues: “It’s going to be so much fun. It’s called Pom Pom Is Super and its by Sophy Henn.

“Are you ready to read? Then let’s read.”

Black voices the title character in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, which saw the latest fourth instalment released this year.

The new action-comedy, Kung Fu Panda 4, also stars Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Ke Huy Quan, as well as screen veteran James Hong, Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, and Golden Globe winner Awkwafina.

Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt who will read Like A Girl from author Lori Degman on CBeebies Bedtime Stories (BBC/PA)

Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt will next read Like A Girl from author Lori Degman, illustrated by Mara Penny, on Saturday.

The story follows 24 women who took risks, broke barriers and transformed the world – from civil rights activist Rosa Parks to astronaut Sally Ride.

British actress Froggatt said: “Storytelling has always been my passion and I couldn’t be more excited to be reading for CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

“The story is so beautiful and empowering and would be a lovely way to spend a little of the Easter weekend. I hope you enjoy it.”

Meanwhile CBeebies star Justin Fletcher will read a rendition of Bunnies In A Boat by Philip Ardagh and illustrated by Ben Mantle on Sunday.

Tom Hardy who will read I Am A Tiger from Karl Newson on CBeebies Bedtime Stories (BBC/PA)

British actor Tom Hardy will return to CBeebies Bedtime Stories to complete the weekend line-up on Monday, reading I Am A Tiger from Karl Newson and illustrated by Ross Collins.

It is a tale for April Fools’ Day, telling the story of a mouse with a big attitude, who tries to convince his friends he is a tiger.

Over the years, the programme has seen a number of famous faces read bedtime stories, including Harry Styles, Sir Elton John, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Winslet and the Princess of Wales – all of which are available on a newly launched CBeebies Bedtime Stories library on BBC iPlayer.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on each weekday at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.