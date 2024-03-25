Louis Walsh ‘regrets’ comments about other celebrities during Big Brother stint

Louis Walsh has said he has “regret” about being outspoken about other famous faces while in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The former X Factor judge shared a barrage of barbed comments about fellow stars while on the reality show, including about Jedward, Ronan Keating, James Corden and Anna Wintour.

Discussing his outspoken nature, he told ITV’s This Morning: “I think it’s an Irish thing, we tend to say what we feel.”

Walsh made comments about fellow stars on the show, including Jedward (Ian West/PA)

Walsh came fourth on the first series of the show to air on ITV, which was won by Ibiza Weekender star David Potts.

Asked if he forgot he was being filmed when he made some of the comments, he said: “A little bit, I wasn’t being malicious about it. I was just kind of telling people what they’re really like.

“You know, I wasn’t being malicious. Nobody is perfect and I have worked with people that I’ve said things about that I kind of regret. I do regret that, especially on national (television) but that’s me. I’m very outspoken.”

Discussing a number of digs he made about Boyzone star Keating, who he used to manage as part of the boy band and later as a solo artist, Walsh said: “Ronan and I is a little bit of panto, I loved working with him.

“He was a great worker, he’s very driven, very good and he sacked me… so I don’t say great things about him but I don’t resent him and he’s a good person.

“So I have to put that out there and it’s a bit of panto between the two of us.”

Walsh described his relationship with Ronan Keating as ‘a bit of a panto’ (Ian West/PA)

Asked if he had a gameplan before he went in the house, Walsh said: “No, no… I was only going to be honest as much as I could be!

“I didn’t want to fake it, I didn’t want to do like everybody else was so I sat back and watched everything. I was telling Big Brother what was going on.”

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin was the runner-up, while Coronation Street star Colson Smith came third.