Private funeral for former Strictly star Robin Windsor to be held in Ipswich

A private funeral for former Strictly Come Dancing professional Robin Windsor will be held in his home town of Ipswich, Suffolk.

The 44-year-old dancer, who was paired with various celebrities from 2010 to 2013 on the main show – including Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden – will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

A family statement said: “The funeral will be a private service for invited family, friends and colleagues who were important to Robin in both his personal life and professional career.

“In the meantime we once again thank everyone for the love and the memories shared of Robin.

“As a family we also please ask for there to be no further upsetting speculation. We thank you for respecting our continued privacy at this difficult time.”

Windsor also danced with model Patsy Kensit, actresses Anita Dobson and Lisa Riley on the BBC One series.

For the Christmas specials, he was partnered with The Great British Bake Off host Alison Hammond in 2015, and BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox.

Susanna Reid took part in 2011’s Children In Need special with the Latin and ballroom dancer.

Windsor’s death was announced in February and Strictly’s team paid tribute, saying they were “deeply saddened” by the loss of their “dear friend”.

According to his website, he began dancing at the age of three when his parents enrolled him in classes in Ipswich and he went on to represent England in numerous championships at home and abroad.

Windsor also appeared in the stage shows Come What May, a tribute to Moulin Rouge, and Burn The Floor.