TikTok star Benson Boone scores first UK number one single with Beautiful Things

American TikTok star Benson Boone has secured his first number one single in the UK charts with Beautiful Things.

The track is the most streamed song of the past seven days, according to the Official Charts Company, and has ended Beyonce’s reign at the top with her single Texas Hold ‘Em.

The singer said: “This is my first ever trophy and my first number one in the UK. I want to thank you guys so much for the support that you’ve shown this song.

“There’s so much more to come, I can’t wait for the album. Thank you guys – endlessly. I love you all, I’ll see you on tour soon.”

The Washington-born star appeared on series 19 of American Idol, aged 18, and was told by judge and pop star Katy Perry “I see you winning American Idol if you want”.

Boone left the show and started to release his own music, coming out with single Ghost Town in October 2021.

The singer spoke to the Zach Sang Show about why he left and said that he did not want to become famous through the reality singing programme.

Beautiful Things, which was released in January and had previously peaked at number two, gained popularity on video sharing app TikTok.

Boone posts his own videos to the platform and has managed to amass more than six million followers.

The 21-year-old has just announced that his first album, Fireworks And Rollerblades, will be released in April and told his fans on Instagram it was the “biggest announcement of my career so far”.

Elsewhere in the UK singles chart this week, We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) by US pop star Ariana Grande has moved up one space to number two.

The singer and actress, who stars as Glinda in the upcoming movie musical Wicked, released chart-topping studio album Eternal Sunshine earlier in the month.

Over in the third spot is Texas Hold ‘Em, which went to number one on Billboard’s country chart in February, making Beyonce the first black woman to top the music chart.



Also in the mix is Lose Control by American singer Teddy Swims, which sits at number four and End Of Beginning by Djo, a music project from Stranger Things actor Joe Keery, which is in at number five.

Over in the UK albums chart Grande enjoys another week at the top with her new album while the second spot is taken by 2021 offering The Highlights by Canadian singer The Weeknd.

Deeper Well by US singer Kacey Musgraves has debuted at number three and American singer Noah Kahan remains at number four with his album Stick Season.

In the number five spot is Justin Timberlake’s Everything I Thought It Was.