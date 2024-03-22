Celebrity Big Brother has renewed my enthusiasm for TV, says Fern Britton

Former This Morning presenter Fern Britton has said she has a renewed sense of enthusiasm for television thanks to Celebrity Big Brother.

During the final episode of the ITV1 reality series, the author and TV presenter reflects on her time spent in the house.

She says: “I wanted to come and have a television adventure and I’ve had it… It’s injected me with enthusiasm for television again… it was just this reminder of a familiar place, and probably how much I’ve missed.”

Britton presented Breakfast Time in the 1980s, Ready Steady Cook in the 1990s and co-hosted This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield in the 2000s.

Celebrity Big Brother’s five finalists comprise Britton, former X Factor judge Louis Walsh, Ibiza Weekender star David Potts, Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin and Coronation Street actor Colson Smith.

In Friday’s episode, the housemates will end their last evening with a fancy dinner set up in the living room as they bid farewell to Big Brother.

Smith says: “The experience isn’t anything without the people and the housemates… this experience has kind of taught me to back myself, be kind to myself and be confident and be me and it’s you guys that have allowed me to feel that way.”

Kuzmin says he did not expect to meet such fun people.

“I didn’t expect to actually meet such fun people. I said to myself one thing is that I’m going to just be Nikita the way my mum would be proud of me and it’s very reassuring that people liked me for me,” he says.

Irish talent manager Walsh will tell his fellow housemates that his time in the house has been a “learning experience”.

“So here we are, the fab five… I came in here not knowing what to expect, but wow, it’s been a learning experience for me”, he says.

“You’ve been amazing to me, I appreciate it. We’re all winners as far as I’m concerned.”

The housemates will spend the rest of their evening singing and dancing with Walsh reflecting on his journey in the diary room.

He tells Big Brother: “We have had the time of our life in the Big Brother house… I was a bit wacky, a bit funny and had an opinion on everybody. I will never forget it.”

Before the fivesome go to bed, Big Brother says “goodnight finalists” as the housemates respond “goodnight Big Brother”.

Celebrity Big Brother’s live final will air on Friday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX and Celebrity Big Brother: Late And Live continues at 10.30pm on ITV2 and ITVX.