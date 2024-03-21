Bradley Riches misses out on final as he is evicted from Celebrity Big Brother

Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches has become the seventh celebrity to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house and will miss out on Friday’s final.

The five finalists are Irish talent manager Louis Walsh, former This Morning presenter Fern Britton, Strictly Come Dancing dancer Nikita Kuzmin, Ibiza Weekender star David Potts and Coronation Street actor Colson Smith.

TV presenter AJ Odudu announced the news to Riches while he sat waiting for a family member or friend to greet him for a rendezvous as housemates were gifted “the ultimate reward”.

She said: “Surprised to see me?

“As you can see neither a friend or family member is here for you.

“That is because the public have been voting.

“I can now reveal that the seventh housemate to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house is you.”

Speaking in the diary room Riches, who opened up about his diagnosis with autism while on the show, said he had the “best time”.

“I feel like I had the absolute best time, I’m so grateful I made so many amazing friends and for me to do this, I felt like I was scared to do it and I’ve done it and I’m so happy and I’m so grateful and I’ve just had the best time so thankyou Big Brother.”

Before Riches left Potts was visited by his friend, while Kuzmin saw his girlfriend and Smith was visited by his mother.

Elsewhere Britton saw her daughter and Walsh had a chat with Sinitta Malone, known for the song So Macho, who gave him some “home truths”.

“I need to tell you a few home truths quickly baby cause you know when I first met you you said ‘It’s always good to be nice’ but Louis everybody in the house is nice but you”, she said.

She added: “Louis you’re hilarious, but you’re not nice.”

Sinitta, who has appeared on The X Factor during the judge’s house portion, said she thought Walsh, who used to judge on the reality singing programme, could win the show.

“Bizarrely I really think you could, I don’t know how but you really could,” she said.

Sinitta spilled some “home truths” on the ITV1 reality show (Yui Mok/PA)

Also on the penultimate episode, Potts opened up about his experiences of being bullied in school and “coming out” as gay.

He said: “I knew there was something different at that stage, I mean I was like 12 so I didn’t know 100% what it was, but I just knew it was different because I did have girlfriends and stuff, when I knew deep down that it wasn’t true.

“I left school when I was 16 and then that summer holidays as soon as I’d finished high school, that’s when I came out and told everyone.”

After Britton asked him to explain more about the moment, he said his mother said it would be “fine” and his father told him “you don’t need to worry, it’s not (going to) change a single thing” before hugging him.

The ITV series live final airs on Friday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.