Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett to return as hosts for Bafta TV Awards

Comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett will return to host the Bafta TV Awards this spring.

The TV stars, who appear in reality travel series Rob And Romesh Vs together, hosted the annual awards ceremony for the first time last year and will present it again on May 12 at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Beckett, 38, said: “Romesh and I are absolutely buzzing to be back hosting the Baftas.

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan attending the Bafta TV Awards 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall, London in 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)

“We’ve not seen or spoken to each other since last year when we hosted so it will be good to catch up.

“It’s a real privilege to continually get work together even though our friendship is fake and completely fabricated for commercial gain.

“My teeth aren’t even that big I wear false ones so I can joke about them.

“On top of that Romesh isn’t even Asian he just pretends to be so he can do his mum’s accent”.

Ranganathan, 45, joked that he thought he had “done enough” last year to be asked to host it solo this year, adding: “Hosting it with Rob again is also an honour I suppose”.

The nominations for all 47 categories in the Bafta TV Awards and Bafta TV Craft Awards, which celebrates behind-the-scenes talent in the television industry, will be unveiled on Wednesday March 20 at 12pm.

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan at the Bafta TV Awards in 2021 (Ian West/PA)

Emma Baehr, executive director of awards and content at Bafta, said: “Rob and Romesh were utterly brilliant hosts of the Bafta Television Awards with P&O Cruises last year, cementing their reputation as one of the nation’s most treasured comedy duos, so we couldn’t be happier that they are returning to host Britain’s biggest celebration of TV on 12 May.

“The innovation, breadth and quality of British-made TV is one of our country’s biggest superpowers, inspiring, entertaining and informing like no other medium.

“We are really looking forward to celebrating the many talented people who bring TV to life on-and-off screen, and the must-watch shows broadcast in 2023, with the nominations for the Bafta Television Awards and Bafta Television Craft Awards out this Wednesday.”

Ranganathan is a comic, presenter and actor from Crawley who has presented TV comedy series The Ranganation and co-hosted this year’s Red Nose Day on BBC One.

London-born Beckett is a stand-up comedian who has appeared on panel shows including 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

He is also the narrator of Celebs Go Dating and co-hosts podcast Parenting Hell alongside fellow comic Josh Widdicombe.

The star-studded ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday May 12.