Louis Walsh among housemates up for eviction from Celebrity Big Brother

Former X Factor judge Louis Walsh is among the Celebrity Big Brother contestants who are up eviction after he received the most nominations from his fellow housemates.

Walsh racked up eight nominations, Love Island star Ekin-Su Culculoglu received four, and reality TV star David Potts, former This Morning presenter Fern Britton and Dragons’ Den star Levi Roots got two each, putting them all at risk of being voted out of the show by the public.

The results of the vote will be revealed during Friday night’s episode when two of the nominated housemates will be evicted.

During the episode, the housemates had to deliver their nominations for eviction in front of everyone and then kiss who they had selected on the face.

Many of the contestants opted to nominate Walsh as they felt he had been lazy around the house with chores and it was putting a strain on the rest of the house.

Theatre star Marisha Wallace said she felt he had been too truthful at times while YouTuber Zeze Millz added that she felt his mouth was “a little bit too free”.

As Walsh delivered his nominations of Millz and Potts, he said that he felt people picking him for his laziness was not a valid reason, adding: “I’m not fake, I’m not acting. A lot of people here are.”

Tensions raised further after Wallace nominated her friend Culculoglu, saying: “I know that if you get to the final with me, you will win the public vote.

“I know that if we go head-to-head you have a huge following, you’ve played these games before, you know how to win and if I want to win this, if I ever have a chance, I wouldn’t have a chance against you.”

The reality star was shocked, claiming: “I knew this was going to happen. Just judging me because I went on a f****** show before.”

She added: “You’ve been close with me this whole time, so you’ve been fake to me this whole time?” Wallace replied that she did not feel she had been.

Culculoglu refused to allow Wallace to kiss her and the pair later confronted each other after nominations were complete.

After allowing the Love Island star some time to gather her thoughts, Wallace repeatedly apologised for upsetting her.

An emotional Culculoglu said: “You just reminded me of some people in my life and I thought I’d come there, no one is going to judge me.”

Wallace confirmed that she had not judged the reality star and that she had chosen her as she “couldn’t think of anything for anyone”.

Later on, Culculoglu returned to Wallace to tell her: “One thing I need to say is I’m not going to forgive you that easily because I wouldn’t do that to you.

“I like you and I’m your friend and in my whole life I let people walk all over me because I’m too nice and people judge me and I’ve grown up to be, now, from all the shit I’ve been through, I’ll stand up for myself and that was pushing it.”

She told the theatre star that she does not think she can forgive her and when asked if that was forever, she replied: “I don’t know about that but right now that’s how I feel.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Wallace was told that she had been nominated for an Olivier Award for best actress in a musical for her performance in Guys & Dolls.

As she was overcome with emotion at the news, her housemates ran to give her a hug and congratulate her.

Afterwards, an emotional Wallace told Big Brother in the diary room: “This is supposed to be the best day of my life and it’s the worst. I kind of just want to go home.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues on ITV.