Southgate play Dear England and Sunset Boulevard revival lead Olivier nods

Dear England, the hit play about Gareth Southgate and England’s journey to the 2022 World Cup, and the musical revival of Sunset Boulevard lead the nominations at the Olivier Awards.

The sports drama by James Graham, which had a sell-out run at the National Theatre before it transferred to the West End last year, has received nine nods including best new play.

The Handmaid’s Tale star Joseph Fiennes is nominated for his portrayal of Southgate while his co-stars Gina McKee and Will Close have been recognised in the support actress and actor categories respectively.

Joseph Fiennes (Chris Radburn/PA)

The plot is a fictionalised account of the struggles and successes of England’s football teams, based on extensive research and interviews.

Last month it was announced the play will be adapted for a TV drama for the BBC, with Fiennes reprising his starring role.

The revival of Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard has landed 11 nominations.

Nicole Scherzinger (Ian West/PA)

Former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger is nominated for her starring role in the production that was staged at the Savoy Theatre.

The musical is based on the film of the same name about a famed Hollywood star fading and spiralling into mental illness.

The annual awards ceremony will take place on Sunday April 14 at the Royal Albert Hall with a highlights package broadcast on ITV that evening.