Oscars delayed due to pro-Palestinian protest outside theatre

The start of the Oscars was delayed by five minutes on Sunday as pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the award ceremony in Los Angeles.

Jonathan Ross informed viewers watching on ITV of the delay.

In video clips circulating on X, formerly Twitter, crowds of protesters could be seen carrying Palestinian flags and chanting “ceasefire now” near the Dolby Theatre.

Margot Robbie was reportedly delayed by a protest outside the Oscars (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The protest stopped traffic heading towards the 96th Academy Awards for around 20 minutes and blocked guests in their cars.

Several stars had not arrived at the venue 10 minutes before the start time, with Barbie star Margot Robbie thought to be one celebrity caught in the delay.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, some stars began to leave their vehicles and walk to the venue instead as police arrived to disperse the crowd.