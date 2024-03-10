James Nesbitt launches Marie Curie’s annual fundraising appeal

Actor James Nesbitt has launched Marie Curie’s annual Great Daffodil Appeal in Belfast.

The star, from Coleraine, met Marie Curie volunteers, whom he described as “the lifeblood” of the charity, as it prepared to say “Yes to yellow” for this year’s flagship fundraising campaign.

Marie Curie cares for people in their own homes and at its hospices, whatever their illness, giving clinical care, comfort and emotional support to individuals facing the end of their life and those close to them.

Volunteers will be out and about selling the famous Marie Curie daffodil pins and collecting donations in stores and high streets across Northern Ireland throughout March.

Actor James Nesbitt with nurse Emily Jackson, who works at Marie Curie’s Belfast Hospice (Brian Morrison/Marie Curie/PA)

There are lots of other ways for people to go yellow and get fundraising at work, in schools, at home or in their community on Thursday March 21.

It costs around £11.1 million a year to run all of Marie Curie’s services and deliver its policy and influential work in Northern Ireland, and the charity depends on fundraising and legacy donations.

It provided care at home and in hospices to nearly 5,000 people last year, along with the help of volunteer companions for terminally-ill people and bereavement support and counselling for grieving relatives.

Mr Nesbitt said: “I greatly admire the Marie Curie nurses, healthcare assistants, doctors and the wide range of healthcare professionals who provide expert end-of-life care to people when care and support becomes more important than cure.

“It’s a difficult, challenging role. I know from my good friend, Dr Catherine Doherty, who works at the Marie Curie hospice in Belfast, the compassion, skill and dedication that Marie Curie gives to every person and their families, providing support and care to get through the most difficult and traumatic time.

“Marie Curie could not operate without the help of its loyal and devoted band of volunteers.

“These men and women of all ages volunteer to raise funds and give of their time in countless ways to provide small acts of selfless service.

“They are simply amazing. They are the lifeblood of this vital service.”