Dancing On Ice team ‘gutted’ after Greg Rutherford withdraws because of injury

Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby has said everyone is “completely gutted” that Greg Rutherford had to pull out of the final only hours before, after suffering a “significant injury” during rehearsals.

The Olympic long jumper, 37, was due to compete on Sunday with his dancing partner Vanessa James, but announced earlier in the day that he was “devastated” to have to withdraw.

At the start of the final, Willoughby said: “You may have noticed that Greg and Vanessa weren’t part of our opening and unfortunately Greg injured himself in rehearsals earlier today.

“We’re all completely gutted and sadly he cannot continue in the competition.”

Co-host Stephen Mulhern also said he was “so sorry” for Rutherford and sent him well wishes.

Later in the finale, it was explained that Rutherford had a “really bad accident” during morning rehearsals, sustaining the injury.

A video was also shown featuring clips of the couple skating, in which Rutherford said he was “thrilled” to have been paired with James for the show.

He added: “As experience goes, Dancing On Ice for me has been the best I’ve ever had.”

Hours before the show, James announced the news by sharing a photo of them on Instagram, saying they were on the way to the hospital.

Rutherford later posted a video on his Instagram story, in which he appeared to be receiving treatment from a paramedic.

He said: “I know this looks very dramatic, and everything else.

“Sadly, I picked up a big injury in rehearsals. I’m on my way to the hospital so I will not be performing on Dancing On Ice tonight.

“I am devastated but these things happen. So stay tuned, we’ll keep you updated. What a nightmare way for this to finish.”

Paying tribute to them, an ITV spokesman said: “Greg and Vanessa have been such a popular couple this series and have performed some truly memorable routines.

“We will be helping to support Greg and wish him well with his recovery.

“We also want to thank him for being such a treasured member of the Dancing On Ice family.”

On Saturday, Rutherford posted to his Instagram story to say Sunday’s performance would be “massive day”.

He added: “Months of work. Blood, sweat and tears have gone into every performance, I have a friend for life in Vanessa James and can’t wait for you to see the showcase. It’s special.”

In the final of the 16th series, judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse will watch as the celebrities perform for the last time.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Torvill and Dean’s gold medal win at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, and the celebrities will perform a routine inspired by their performance to Ravel’s Bolero.

– Dancing On Ice continues on ITV1.