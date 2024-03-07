‘White Witch’ Amanda Holden leads stars celebrating World Book Day

Amanda Holden, Jamie Theakston and Ashley Roberts got into the spirit of World Book Day by dressing up as The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe from the classic children’s novel of the same name.

The trio, who present the Heart Breakfast show, took inspiration from the book by CS Lewis.

Amanda Holden (Heart/PA)

Britain’s Got Talent judge Holden dressed up as the White Witch, in a white sparkly jumpsuit, a crown and a fur shrug.

Pussycat Dolls singer Roberts sported a skin-tight lion jumpsuit and matching ears to portray Aslan, while Theakston wore a slightly less practical large wardrobe.

Ashley Roberts (Heart/PA)

The first of the seven books in The Chronicles Of Narnia, The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe tells the story of four children evacuated to the countryside during the Second World War II who discover they can access a magical world through the back of an old wardrobe.

Jamie Theakston (Heart/PA)

Schoolchildren around the country will be dressing up as their favourite book characters for the annual World Book Day celebration.

The charity event, first celebrated in the UK in 1998, is held in the United Kingdom and Ireland on the first Thursday in March and every child in full-time education is provided with a voucher to be spent on books.

