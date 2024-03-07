South African singer Tyla postpones London shows due to injury

South African singer Tyla has postponed her upcoming tour, including dates in London, due to an ongoing injury which has “tragically worsened”.

The 22-year-old artist, whose hit song Water was nominated for international song of the year at the recent Brit Awards, was due to start her tour in Oslo, Norway, on March 21 before travelling through Europe, London and North America.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the singer said she was “absolutely heartbroken” she could not play the shows but explained medical professionals had warned her that continuing on could “jeopardise her long-term health and safety”.

She wrote: “As much as this is something I would rather have dealt with privately, it’s important that I share what I have to share with you today.

“For the past year I’ve been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened. I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes but the pain has only become more agonising as has the severity of the situation.”

The rising star continued: “I am absolutely heartbroken to have to say this but as of right now I won’t be able to proceed with the tour.

“In consulting with medical professionals it’s become increasingly clear that continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardise my long-term health and safety.

“Words cannot describe my frustration at this pivotal point in my career.

“So please know that my team and I are working diligently on a spectacular show for you as soon as I am recovered and ready to return safely onstage this summer.”

Tyla, full name Tyla Seethal, also thanked her fans for their support and said she was “so grateful and humbled by this past year and the way it’s changed my life”.

She concluded the note by telling ticketholders they will receive more information from wherever they purchased tickets while North American tickets would be automatically refunded.

The singer was due to perform at Koko in London on April 1 and 2, and is scheduled to take to the stage at Wireless festival on July 14.

She broke through to the UK charts last year with her song Water, which peaked at number four, and is set to release her self-titled debut album later this month.

Swedish singer Zara Larsson was among those to offer support to Tyla, writing: “You’ll come back even bigger and better!! Get well.”