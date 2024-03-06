Oscar nominee Emma Stone leads parade of A-listers at Louis Vuitton show

Sophie Turner, Emma Stone and Millie Bobby Brown were among the stars lighting up the front row of the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week.

Game Of Thrones star Turner arrived in high-waisted cream and black striped trousers with leather braces, teamed with a strapless burgundy top with dramatic billowing fuchsia sleeves.

Sophie Turner (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Poor Things star Stone, who is nominated for an Oscar on Sunday for her turn as a woman who is brought back to life with the brain of a baby, wore a cropped quilted cream jacket and cream vest paired with white trousers.

Emma Stone (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Cate Blanchett was also in attendance, sporting a teal satin top with draped sleeves and leather-look trousers.

Fans of Blanchett’s style might remember the top from the 2023 Oscars, when she was nominated for her starring role as a conductor in Tar and paired the look with a floor-length black skirt.

For the fashion show, she teamed the ensemble with sunglasses, despite the dark skies.

Cate Blanchett (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson wore a pink and white tiered skirt with a draped white striped flowing top and a dramatic monochrome belt.

Sarah Paulson (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor opted for a similar look but in a different colour palette, teaming her black and white tiered skirt with an oversized grey and yellow shirt.

Phoebe Dynevor (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

The show was held in the Cour Carree – one of the main courtyards of the Louvre Museum – and was a blockbuster event, marking French creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere’s 10-year anniversary at the fashion house.

Stranger Things star Brown was among the more colourful attendees, choosing a pink and orange dress with a monogrammed belt.

Millie Bobby Brown (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Other stars in attendance included Bond star Lea Seydoux, Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo and Crazy Rich Asians actress Gemma Chan.

No Time To Die actress Ana De Armas was also there, alongside Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell, Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland and Irish actress Saoirse Ronan.

Saoirse Ronan (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Ronan also showcased the pinstripe trend and high-waisted trousers, this time in a salmon pink and white colourway.

Ghesquiere recently renewed his Louis Vuitton contract for another five years.