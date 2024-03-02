Olly Alexander promises to ‘put it all out there’ with Eurovision performance

Eurovision hopeful Olly Alexander has said he plans to “put it all out there” when he takes to the stage in Sweden later this year.

The Years & Years singer, 33, will perform the dance-infused track for the UK during the international song competition in Malmo in May, following the country’s victory at the 2023 contest with the song Tattoo by Loreen.

Arriving at the Brit Awards, he told the PA news agency: “I’m so excited, I can’t wait. I’ve always loved Eurovision and I feel like this is just like a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“I’m just really going to put it all out there and make the most of it, do something that I’m going to be proud of.”

Alexander said he was particularly excited the event will be held in Sweden for the 50th anniversary of Abba’s victory with Waterloo.

He said: “I feel like they’ll have to be there in some capacity, right? Maybe they will use the holograms?”

Asked how he thinks he will do in the competition at Eurovision, Alexander said: “My plan is honestly to just focus on doing the best I can and not worry about where I fall on the leaderboard, because there’s just so much out of your control.

Olly Alexander attending the Brit Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)

“You just never know what’s going to happen, that’s the beauty of the competition. I’m just going to do my best to try and make everyone proud.”

Asked for a hint about his performance, he said: “I don’t know what I’m going to be wearing yet, but I will performing with four dancers and hopefully making a performance that will be quite unexpected and memorable.”