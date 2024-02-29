The Apprentice contestants achieve largest winning sale in show’s history

A team on The Apprentice has achieved the largest winning sum in the show’s 18-series history.

The full amount will not be disclosed until the episode airs, but the contestants on this week’s winning team have shattered the previous sales record of £1.2 million, which was secured in series 15 during the electric bikes task.

In Thursday’s episode of the BBC One British reality business show, the budding entrepreneurs will pitch for sponsorship after they are tasked with launching a new Formula-E team.

The Apprentice contestant and Lord Alan Sugar (BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA)

Formula-E, officially known as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, is a motorsport championship for electric cars.

The contestants will unveil car designs and branding and one team will race to take the top spot and achieve offers of sponsorship valued at millions of pounds.

Speaking of the record-breaking sale, Baroness Karren Brady said that Lord Alan Sugar was impressed and surprised.

“(He was) thrilled. He couldn’t believe it when he saw the number”, she said.

“He was like, ‘Are you sure? Has someone made a mistake? Can you double check it?’

“That figure in sponsorship is a huge amount!”

Series 18 began on February 1 and is fronted by businessman Lord Sugar who has help from his supervisors Baroness Brady and Tim Campbell.

The show sees hopeful business candidates battle it out for the opportunity to receive a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar.

The Apprentice airs on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One and is also available on BBC iPlayer.