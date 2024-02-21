Taylor Swift named biggest-selling global recording artist of 2023

Taylor Swift was the biggest-selling global recording artist in 2023, an industry body has confirmed.

The American superstar, 34, has broken another record by topping the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry’s (IFPI) global artist chart for a fourth time.

IFPI, the organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide, announced Swift as the winner of its 2023 global recording artist of the year award on Wednesday.

Taylor Swift has surpassed another milestone in her career (Doug Peters/PA)

The prize is calculated according to an artist’s or group’s worldwide sales across streaming, download and physical music formats during the calendar year and covers their entire body of work.

Swift has previously topped the worldwide chart in 2014, 2019 and 2022, more than any other artist since the prize began 11 years ago, the IFPI said.

Her albums, 2022’s Midnights and re-releases Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version), all featured at the top of the UK charts last year.

The Eras Tour, which began with Swift performing in Glendale, US, in March 2023 and is ongoing, also saw a resurgence in her catalogue, according to IFPI.

Lana Del Rey also featured in the chart (Danny Lawson/PA)

Her 2019 song Cruel Summer was number one around the world last year, four years after its release. In the UK, it peaked at number two in 2023.

Lewis Morrison, director of charts and certifications at IFPI said Swift “continues to redefine the limits of global success” before adding: “Taylor is a singular talent and her commitment to her craft and her fans is truly phenomenal.”

During last year, she also broke the Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing music tour ever with The Eras Tour which became the first to surpass one billion US dollars in revenue.

She even took her ongoing tour to the big screen in cinemas around the world – with the concert film generating the highest ticket sales at the UK and Ireland box office on its opening day, according to Vue International.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) launched in a similar fashion in October – with the latter claiming the biggest opening week for any album released this year.

In 2024, Swift has so far made Grammy history as the first person to win album of the year four times with Midnights.

Also featuring in IFPI’s global chart was K-Pop stars Seventeen and Stray Kids, placed second and third respectively.

Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. of Stray Kids (Doug Peters/PA)

Canadian rapper Drake reached number four and Canadian singer The Weeknd rounded out the top five.

“It is also fantastic to see so many artists entering the chart for the first time, and the return of established acts years after their last appearance,” Mr Morrison also said.

“As the global recorded music landscape shifts and new opportunities emerge, record companies continue their work to build global, long-term careers for their artists.”

US country star Morgan Wallen also made his first appearance in the IFPI Global Artist chart at number six following the success of the 2023 record One Thing At A Time.

The chart also saw the K-Pop acts Tomorrow X Together and NewJeans feature in the top 10 for the first time at number seven and eight, respectively.

At number nine was Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and US singer Lana Del Rey came in at number 10, her highest placement since 2014 when she reached 17 in the chart.