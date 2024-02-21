McFly stars join country music superstar on The Voice UK line-up

Country singer LeAnn Rimes and McFly stars Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones will join the line-up of The Voice UK when it returns for a new series.

They will join Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am on the coaching panel, with Fletcher and Jones sharing one of the famous spinning red chairs.

The pair will jointly occupy the fourth spot, and will both have to agree in order to turn the chair.

The Voice UK’s new double chair (ITV/PA)

The new additions replace Olly Murs and Anne-Marie, who left the series last year.

Jones, who just won the most recent series of The Masked Singer, previously served as a coach on spin-off The Voice Kids for six series.

Emma Willis will return as host of the show, which offers hopeful singers the chance to win a record contract with music giants EMI, £50,000 in cash and a holiday to Universal Studios Florida.

Grammy-winning star Rimes, best known for hits such as How Do I Live and Can’t Fight The Moonlight, said: “I’m truly excited and grateful to take on the role of coach on The Voice UK and to be joining an epic panel of coaches.

The Voice UK coaches (ITV/PA)

“Being able to work with and nurture emerging, vibrant talent in the UK represents a new chapter of my heartfelt connection with the wonderful fans I’ve had deep ties with for decades.

“I’m looking forward to offering my heart and guidance, sharing what I’ve learned through my own musical journey, and discovering the extraordinary talent that the UK is renowned for.”

Fletcher and Jones added: “To be making The Voice UK history as the first ever double chair combo is going to be epic and we’re both ready for the challenge.

“And of course, we couldn’t ask to be in greater company than our fellow Voice family members Emma, Will, Sir Tom and LeAnn. Roll on the talent!”

The Voice UK will return to ITV later this year.