Emma Stone says Bafta win for Poor Things is ‘doubly-meaningful’

Emma Stone has said her Bafta win for Poor Things is “doubly meaningful” as it is the first film she has produced and acted in together.

The 35-year-old Hollywood star, who picked up the best leading actress gong, said: “You put a lot of your heart and soul into making a film.

“A lot of people are away from their families for months at a time and you bond with this group of people.

“And the excitement of it being received, or seen, or loved, by people is immensely meaningful and you don’t know if that’s going to happen or not.

Emma Stone attends the UK gala screening of Poor Things at the Barbican Centre, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“If it’s gonna resonate with people the way that it does with you.

“And also to be a producer on this film.

“This was the first film that I’ve produced alongside acting and so it feels doubly meaningful, both in front of (the camera) and behind, it was incredible to be a part of.

“I think for a lot of films that brings people into theatres to see it, it brings more attention to the film.

“And you know, I think there are a lot of people who deserve awards that never get awards, which also creates a conversation about why, and hopefully culture changes.”

Stone was nominated alongside actresses including Margot Robbie, Carey Mulligan, Fantasia Barrino and Sandra Huller.

Yorgos Lanthimos-directed Poor Things also won gongs for production design, make-up and hair, costume design and special visual effects.

The film follows Stone’s character, the innocent-minded Bella Baxter, who lives in the 19th century and embarks on an journey of self-discovery.

In January, the actress also won the best female actress in a musical or comedy award at the Golden Globes.