David Tennant and Lily Collins lead glamorous arrivals to the Bafta film awards

Celebrities have started descending on the Bafta red carpet.

Published
Lily Collins and David Tennant

David Tennant led first arrivals to the EE Bafta film awards in a non-traditional take on menswear.

Taking on hosting duties for the event at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Tennant opted against a predictable black tuxedo.

Instead, he walked the red carpet in a green and gold suit which appeared to feature an intricate horoscope-inspired pattern.

David Tennant
David Tennant is hosting the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

Other first arrivals included Emily In Paris star Lily Collins, wearing a dramatic black column gown with floral detailing around the neckline, 80s-inspired puff sleeves and a gothic berry-coloured lip.

Lily Collins
Emily In Paris star Lily Collins (Ian West/PA)

Irish model and presenter Vogue Williams leaned into the trend for disco-inspired dressing in her outfit, wearing a lilac sparkling dress from London-based brand Self-Portrait with a high neck and feather accented cuffs.

Vogue Williams at the Baftas
Vogue Williams leaned into the disco-inspired trend (Ian West/PA)

The Woman King star Sheila Atim – who was nominated for the EE Rising Star Award at last year’s event – continued the growing trend for sequins on the runway. Her elegant silver dress had a drop waist, boat neckline and dramatic skirt.

Sheila Atim
Sheila Atim’s silver dress had a drop waist and boat neckline (Ian West/PA)

Star of How To Have Sex, Mia McKenna-Bruce, is one of the nominees for this year’s Rising Star Award, and for the occasion she chose a classic black sequinned strapless gown with silver floral accents from American brand Carolina Herrera, paired with a statement Cartier necklace.

Mia McKenna-Bruce at the Baftas
Mia McKenna-Bruce is nominated for this year’s Rising Star Award (Ian West/PA)

Taking on red carpet presenting duties, Clara Amfo was sleek in an all-black dress with a sheer top with a draped skirt.

Clara Amfo at the Baftas
Clara Amfo wore all black on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)
