Amy Winehouse actress says singer’s life was not just ‘soaked in tragedy’

The actress who is playing Amy Winehouse in an upcoming film says her life was not just “soaked in tragedy”.

Marisa Abela is starring in Back To Black about Winehouse’s whirlwind years living in London and her journey to fame, and she was at the Royal Festival Hall in London for the Bafta ceremony.

The film also stars Lesley Manville, Eddie Marsan and Jack O’Connell – and has the back of Winehouse’s estate.

Abela told the PA news agency on the red carpet that the upcoming biopic she stars in will remind people why they fell in love with the singer.

She said: “I don’t know that her whole life was soaked in tragedy, I think that’s what we wanted to bring back is, remember why you fell in love with this woman – the hooks, the energy, the lust for life, the hunger to sort of suck every drop out of life.”

Amy Winehouse, the Grammy-winning singer (Yui Mok/PA)

She added: “Part of the reason we fell in love with her was because she was honest and brutal and iconic and amazing, fearless. So we just wanted to bring that back, you know?”

Winehouse’s career was tragically cut short in 2011 when she died at age 27 following her struggling with alcohol and drugs.

She was found unresponsive on her bedroom floor in her home in Camden, London, and died shortly thereafter.

After two coroners’ inquests, the Grammy Award winner’s cause of death was revealed to be accidental alcohol poisoning.