In Pictures: Margot Robbie stuns at Bafta pre-party in glitzy black dress
The 2024 Bafta film awards will take place on Sunday.
Published
Barbie actress Margot Robbie led the fashion pack at the Charles Finch and Chanel 2024 Pre-Bafta Party.
The 33-year-old Australian actress wore a glitzy black mini dress to the event and paired the look with a Chanel bag, a bold lip and open toe heels.
Guests including Saltburn director Emerald Fennell, Good Will Hunting star Minnie Driver and Sex Education’s Emma Mackey also opted for black, while Oppenheimer actress Emily Blunt dazzled in a mauve ensemble.
The 2024 Bafta film awards will take place on Sunday, hosted by Doctor Who star David Tennant.
Below are the fashion highlights from the pre-Bafta party held at Hertford Street Club, London: