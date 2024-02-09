The Last Dinner Party claim first number one with debut album Prelude To Ecstasy

British indie outfit The Last Dinner Party have claimed their first number one album, with debut offering Prelude To Ecstasy.

The five-piece indie rock group, comprising Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci, have earned the biggest number one album debut by a band in almost nine years, according to the Official Charts Company.

The company said their LP has earned 32,800 chart units in its first week, the biggest opening week for a chart-topping debut album from a group since Years And Years secured 55,000 chart units with Communion in 2015.

The Last Dinner Party pictured with their official number one award (Official Charts Company/PA)

The up-and-coming band, who were named winners of the Brits Rising Star award 2024 in December, played a headline show at the Roundhouse in London on the eve of the album’s release this month.

In January, the London-based group found out they were winners of BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2024, when Florence Welch from Florence + The Machine gatecrashed an interview and told them.

The group follow in the footsteps of winners including Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, Adele and PinkPantheress.

In 2023 they appeared at a number of festivals, including Glastonbury and British Summer Time (BST) and have been announced to play at Reading, Leeds and Coachella this year.

The first single from their debut album, Nothing Matters, was released in April 2023 and peaked at number 22 in the UK singles chart.

Abigail Morris of The Last Dinner Party (Matt Crossick/PA)

The band will embark on a UK tour in September with dates including Dublin, Glasgow and London.

Elsewhere in the albums chart this week, 10 For The People by English singer Jamie Webster secured the second spot, and Stick Season by American musician Noah Kahan is third.

The Highlights by Canadian music artist The Weeknd is in at number four while Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of her 2014 offering 1989 is in the fifth spot.

Over in the singles chart Kahan’s title track from his latest album remains in first place while Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 hit Murder On The Dancefloor spends another week at number two.

Lose Control by American artist Teddy Swims is in at number three while Lovin On Me by singer and rapper Jack Harlow is in fourth, with pop singer Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things in at number five.