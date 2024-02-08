Usher’s Super Bowl half-time show has been 30 years in the making

The culmination of Usher’s 30 years in music comes as he headlines the Super Bowl’s half-time show on Sunday.

The eight-time Grammy-winning R&B musician has a busy schedule, having recently finished a residency in Las Vegas whilst preparing for the release of his new album Coming Home.

Back in September 2023, Usher brought in reality star Kim Kardashian to announce his title slot during the annual NFL championship game in a video that was shared to social media.

Ahead of the show, the singer, who was raised in Tennessee, was seen stripping down to his underwear in a campaign for Skims – an underwear company founded by Kardashian, an American socialite and businesswoman.

Usher, who recently announced a tour of North America, said it was an “honour of a lifetime” to be chosen to perform at the major sporting event, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The 45-year-old, whose debut self-titled album was released almost 30 years ago in 1994, received wide acclaim in 2004 with his record Confessions, which went to number one on both sides of the Atlantic and secured the best contemporary R&B album Grammy.

The album also featured some of his biggest hits including Yeah! and Burn, Confessions Part II.

His following offerings – 2008’s Here I Stand, 2010’s Raymond v Raymond, 2012’s Looking 4 Myself and 2016’s Hard II Love – also reached the top 10 in the UK.

The singer, who has served as a coach on the US version of The Voice, also established record label Raymond Braun Media Group (RBMG) as a collaboration with talent agent Scooter Braun. It was initially created to manage the burgeoning career of pop artist Justin Bieber.

Dipping his toes into the world of acting, the Texan-born music star has appeared in films including Hustlers and Light It Up and was also in teen show Moesha and horror movie The Faculty.

His 2023 residency in Las Vegas, Usher: My Way – which drew sold-out shows and rave reviews – ended in December and followed on from his eight-night residency at La Seine Musicale in Paris, which ended in October.

The entertainer has been honoured at the Black Music And Entertainment Walk Of Fame, Sound Exchange Hall Of Fame, and the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Aside from his career Usher is a father to four children – sons Usher “Cinco” V, Naviyd Ely and Sire Castrello, and daughter Sovereign Bo.