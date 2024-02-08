Usher reveals he has previously collaborated with his Super Bowl special guests

American R&B singer Usher has revealed he will share the Super Bowl stage with special guests he has previously collaborated with.

The 45-year-old spoke during the Apple Music Super Bowl half-time show press conference, ahead of his headline performance at the National Football League’s (NFL) annual championship game on Sunday.

The eight-time Grammy-winner, who announced that he will roller skate during the show, also revealed that a camera crew has been following him to document the experience.

Usher speaks on stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl half-time show press conference (PA)

Asked if there were any people he would like as potential guest performers, he said: “Here’s what’s beautiful is that Apple has been following me throughout this entire process.

“So we’re in the process of figuring out how we’re going to share it with you, break the internet by that conversation, but there’s also a documentary crew that’s been collecting all of the moments that have happened.

“So there’s cameras around us at all times, looking at the process that we went through.

“You get a chance to see from the first moment that I got the call, all the way up into the moment that I walk off the stage. At least that’s the idea.

“I definitely went through a lot of ideas of who I would have share this moment with me, and I do feel like the people who are going to share it deserve just as much recognition for what they do in their careers.

“Rather we have collaborated together, or rather they have had moments of their own.

“There’s also two very special things that I’ve woven into this entire performance. Things that speak to culture. Things that speak to quality. Things that speak to my creativity.”

He added: “You know, there’s been these fantasy lists that have been going out and people trying to figure out what song I’m going to perform first, middle, last – who’s going to come on the stage with me.

“What I did is, I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present, which is here in Las Vegas, and thinking about where we’re headed in the future.

“What songs do I feel people know me for? What songs have been a celebration of all of the journey of what life and love and emotion has been offered in my music? That was the idea.

“I thought about a few moments that was special in dance.

“I thought about some things that I had created here in Las Vegas – skating and doing things that I had not done on stage up until this point, to be able to share that with the world.

“For everybody that heard about my show in Las Vegas, you will now get a chance to see some of what I did here but you’re going to get the best of it.”

Usher confirmed during an interview with Billboard on Thursday that there would definitely be “special guests” during the 12 to 15-minute performance at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Apple Music uploaded a teaser to its social media on Friday, which follows musicians Ludacris, Lil Jon and actress Taraji P Henson as they try to find a missing Usher before his half-time show.

The Texan-born entertainer, whose next album Coming Home will be released on Friday, recently announced North American tour dates and said worldwide dates are to come, sparking speculation he could be heading to the UK.

The musician has had four chart-topping tracks in the UK’s singles chart, according to the Official Charts Company, with songs including Burn and OMG featuring Will.i.am.

He has been busy in recent months, having finished a residency in Las Vegas in December, which followed on from his eight-night residency at La Seine Musicale in Paris, which ended in October.

For his work in music the entertainer has been honoured at the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame, Sound Exchange Hall Of Fame, and the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.