Juliette Binoche: I worry about my freedom – being too famous is hell

French actress Juliette Binoche has said she worries about her freedom as if she were to become “too famous” it would be “hell”.

The TV and film star, 59, known for playing Vianne in the romance comedy Chocolat (2000), plays famous fashion designer Coco Chanel in new 10-part drama series The New Look and spoke about whether she enjoys being recognised for her roles.

Speaking to the Radio Times, she said: “It depends on the moment.

“It can be a burden. It’s not always the kind of attention you want.

“I go to the market every Sunday and people recognise me, but so what?

“If they want to see my face without make-up, they can have it.

“I’ve been in films wearing no make-up. When I do theatre, people forget about me for a while.”

“I do worry about The New Look being watched in people’s houses,” she added.

Kristin Scott-Thomas, Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche at the premiere of The English Patient (Fiona Hanson/PA)

“I worry about my freedom. When you’re too famous it’s hell – you cannot go out and live your life.

“You become a prisoner.

“But if someone wants a photo with me, I’m not going to overthink it because, after all, I chose to be an actor.

“If it makes them happy, it makes me happy.”

Speaking about her role on the new Apple TV+ series, she added: “I discussed the story in depth with (the show creator) Todd A Kessler and the scriptwriters because there are so many contrary things to say about Chanel.

Radio Times – The New Look (Radio Times)

“Some people condemn her as the worst person in the world and others say she worked for the resistance.

“It’s very hard to have a black-and-white opinion.”

Binoche said Chanel was a known Nazi collaborator, and added that her life was “a long, difficult story”.

The actress has starred in films including Wuthering Heights (1992), The English Patient (1996), Godzilla (2014) and The Taste Of Things (2023).