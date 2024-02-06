Crew member dies after accident on set of Marvel’s Wonder Man series

A crew member working on Marvel Studios’ series Wonder Man has died in an accident on set.

While not filming at the time, a rigger working at Radford Studios in Los Angeles fell from a rafter on Tuesday morning, halting production, US outlets have reported.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident,” a Marvel spokesperson told the AP news agency.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star in the series (Ana Maria Wiggins/Alamy)

In the series, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star as Simon Williams, who is thrust into the world of superheroes getting a power of his own and becoming Wonder Man.

Production of Wonder Man was delayed during the Hollywood strikes and does not appear to have a premiere date, but the series is expected to debut on Disney+.

The accident comes after the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust in October 2021.

US actor Alec Baldwin was pointing a gun at Ms Hutchins during a rehearsal when the weapon went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza – he has since pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

A representative for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been contacted for comment.