Injured soap star Claire Sweeney skates off Dancing On Ice

Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney has been eliminated from Dancing On Ice, after she lost out in a skate-off with comedian Lou Sanders.

The actress, 52, said she was happy she had “got through the day” after she suffered a sprained rib in rehearsals.

As a result she had to make a last-minute change to her burlesque-inspired routine to her own rendition of Hey Big Spender with partner Colin Grafton.

Despite her pain, before the performance Sweeney said: “I will definitely be on tonight, nothing is stopping me.”

She ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard as she scored 23.5, and told presenters Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern: “I was trying to be sexy with a dodgy rib, but the show must go on, get on with it.”

She received a muted response from the judges, with Oti Mabuse saying: “I love that you were very flirty and demanding, but it felt like you were doing too many lifts.”

Jayne Torvill agreed, telling her: “Well done for being such a trouper, but the show must go on. I would have liked to see a bit more footwork.”

Sanders also ended up near the bottom of the leaderboard after she performed a waltz to Eva Cassidy’s What A Wonderful World with partner Brendyn Hatfield.

She scored 24.5, but judge Christopher Dean praised her “lovely, slow, lyrical romantic waltz”, as her “best skate so far”.

West End star Amber Davies dazzled when she performed a cha cha cha to Michael Buble’s Sway with partner Simon Proulx-Senecal.

She topped the leaderboard with 34, the highest score of the series, besting Miles Nazaire, who held that record for just a few minutes.

Asked about the risks she took with the bold routine, Davies said: “I am a bit of a daredevil, my mum and dad had a nightmare with me when I was younger.”

Nazaire scored 31.5 for his ballet-inspired routine with partner Vanessa Bauer.

Judge Ashley Banjo hailed his “massive improvement”, while Dean said: “Who knew there was a (Rudolf) Nureyev lurking inside you?”

Elsewhere there was levity when EastEnders star Ricky Norwood sported a pair of lederhosen to perform a German folk dance to YMCA by the Village People with partner Annette Dytrt.

He scored 24, as Banjo said he was dressed as a “style icon”.

Meanwhile Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards performed a jive on a jungle-themed set, complete with a 10ft chameleon, alongside his professional partner Vicky Ogden.

Despite losing his footing during the routine to Karma Chameleon by Culture Club, he scored 28.5.

Banjo said: “I love watching you, it looks like you’re having fun, just keep doing what you’re doing.”

Jayne Torvill added it was “another fun routine to watch. There was a tiny moment there, but we didn’t see it”.

During the episode Willoughby said there will be a double elimination next week, for musicals week.

She said: “I imagine it amplifies the pressure somewhat.”

She also said Banjo will be away while he is on the Diversity tour, and he will be replaced by American Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, who will also be performing.

Dancing On Ice continues next Sunday on ITV.