Holly Willoughby dazzles in sunshine yellow on Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby was a ray of sunshine on Dancing On Ice in a bright yellow column gown.

The TV presenter, 42, opted for an asymmetric dress with a single structured shoulder in the vibrant shade by the brand Safiyaa.

She teamed the gown with heels by Rene Caovilla and jewels by Mappin and Webb.

She shared a photo of her ensemble on Instagram, writing: “This is Big Brother… Please do not swear. See you on @dancingonice at 6:20 Tonight we celebrate the best dance styles ever!”

She also sported a chic up-do, with tendrils around her face, marking a variation from her current signature bob.

The episode saw Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney skate off the ice after she failed to impress with her burlesque-inspired routine after she sprained a rib.

Comedian Lou Sanders was saved in the skate-off, despite a low-scoring waltz.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV next Sunday.