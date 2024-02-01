Sam Fender announced as third artist to headline Boardmasters

Sam Fender has been announced as the third headliner for music festival Boardmasters in 2024.

The 29-year-old Geordie singer tops the bill alongside previously announced headliners, electronic duo Chase And Status and rapper Stormzy.

More than 50 other acts have also joined the line-up and will take to the stage in Newquay, Cornwall, when the festival returns this summer.

Among the recently announced artists are Manchester-based band the Courteeners, English songwriter Declan McKenna, musician Charlotte Plank and music duo Overmono.

Noughties pop artist Kate Nash will also appear, as well as English rock band Wunderhorse and singer-songwriter Calum Bowie.

The festival has announced further acts from the drum and bass scene, including Girls Don’t Sync, Syreeta, Abel and 24Hr Garage Girls.

Former CBBC presenters Dick and Dom are also billed to perform and are set to play their own drum and bass set.

Singer Becky Hill, electronic DJ duo Bicep, jungle artist Nia Archives, singer Tom Odell, and DJ Eliza Rose were among the first wave of artists announced.

There will also be pub quizzes, bingo, surf screenings and daily beach clean-ups at the festival, which is taking place from August 7 to 11.

The Cornwall Rock Choir will perform some singalong songs while Zennor Haven will offer sound baths, wellness discussions, panel talks, massages and workshops.

Final tier camping tickets for Boardmasters 2024 are on sale now.