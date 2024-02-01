Michelle Keegan to return to Ten Pound Poms after Fool Me Once success

Michelle Keegan is to reprise her role in the BBC drama Ten Pound Poms after her turn in the Netflix juggernaut Fool Me Once.

The drama, about a group of Britons leaving dreary post-war Britain to embark on a life-changing adventure in Australia, will return for a second series.

Game Of Thrones actress Faye Marsay and Luther’s Warren Brown will also return to their roles in the show, created by Danny Brocklehurst.

Faye Marsay as Annie and Warren Brown as Terry in Ten Pound Poms (John Platt/Eleven/BBC/PA)

After a challenging first year in Australia, the new series will follow Keegan’s nurse Kate Thorne and the Roberts family, led by Marsay and Brown, into 1957 on their adventure Down Under, as they are determined to make this new country everything they hoped it would be for a fresh start.

Keegan’s return to the show comes hot on the heels of her global success in the Netflix series Fool Me Once, which was a huge hit for the streaming service, topping the list of most-watched programmes.

The story, adapted from the novel of the same name by crime writer Harlan Coben, centred on a military combat pilot, played by Keegan, who is suffering from PTSD when her husband (Richard Armitage), from a wealthy family, is murdered.

Series two of Ten Pound Poms will introduce new characters, including the Skinner family, fresh off the boat from Ireland, and the unscrupulous landlord Benny Bates.

Also returning for the second series will be Rob Collins as Ron, Leon Ford as Bill, Declan Coyle as Stevie, Stephen Curry as JJ, Hattie Hook as Pattie, Finn Treacy as Peter, Emma Hamilton as Sheila, and Cheree Cassidy as Marlene.

Michelle Keegan as nurse Kate Thorne, with Emma Hamilton as Sheila Anderson (John Platt/Eleven/BBC/PA)

Brocklehurst said: “The positive viewer response to Ten Pound Poms was a true delight.

“We tapped into a little-known part of our recent history and told stories which reflected the realities of the real Poms that made the trip.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be teaming again with the BBC, Stan and Eleven to continue our characters’ adventure Down Under.”

Series one of Ten Pound Poms was one of the UK’s biggest new dramas of last year.

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said: “We’re delighted to take BBC viewers back to Australia for more sunshine with Ten Pound Poms series two.

“With Michelle Keegan, Faye Marsay and Warren Brown returning to lead the cast, and some fantastic new characters and stories from the brilliant Danny Brocklehurst, there’s so much more for our ‘Poms’ to discover Down Under.

Filming on the second series is due to begin in Australia in mid-February.

Ten Pound Poms series one is available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer.