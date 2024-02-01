Maya Jama among presenters announced to host 2024 Brit Awards

Love Island: All Stars presenter Maya Jama and radio stars Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo have been announced as hosts of the 2024 Brit Awards.

Capital Breakfast host Kemp, 31, said he cried when he found out he would be presenting at the awards ceremony, taking place in March at the O2 in London.

On Instagram he said: “Genuinely still in shock but so excited… Cried when I found out. And doing it alongside two absolute superstars.”

Jama, 29, wrote “Hosting the Brits lets gooo”, in a post to her Instagram story.

Comedian Mo Gilligan helmed the annual prize ceremony in 2022 and 2023.

He took over from fellow comic Jack Whitehall, who had hosted in 2018 and 2019.

In November Gilligan announced on social media that he would be stepping down from the role.

On Instagram, he said: “I’ve had the most incredible time working on The Brits but unfortunately as I’ll be in the US for my first World Tour next spring, I’m sorry to say that I’ll be stepping down from hosting duties for 2024.”

British artist Raye and pop superstar Dua Lipa have been confirmed to perform during the ceremony.

Raye, 26, real name Rachel Keen, made history as the most nominated artist in one year, earning seven nods including the coveted album of the year prize for her studio debut, My 21st Century Blues.

The public can vote for their favourite artist in categories including best R&B act, pop act and dance act.

The British Phonographic Industry’s annual music awards will air on Saturday March 2 at 8.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.