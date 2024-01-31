Port Vale dismiss reports of Robbie Williams takeover bid

Port Vale have denied reports claiming pop star Robbie Williams is preparing a bid to buy the football club.

Williams, a lifelong fan of the League One side, was said to be considering a Wrexham-style takeover at Vale Park.

The 49-year-old former Take That star, whose solo hits include Angels, Let Me Entertain You and Come Undone, became the club’s president at the weekend and opened a new suite named after him.

But Vale, owned by businesswoman Carol Shanahan, say there are no plans in the pipeline for Williams to buy the club.

A Vale statement read: “We are aware of the ‘exclusive’ news that appeared in several national news outlets overnight and want to clarify the following: Robbie Williams has not made a bid to purchase Port Vale Football Club and there have been no conversations regarding that happening.

“Robbie and his team attended the match this past weekend, where he became club president and opened the suite that is now named after him.

“There are a number of positive club projects that both Carol and Robbie are exploring with the intention of anything delivered being in the best interests of Port Vale Football Club.

“As owners of the club, the Shanahan family remain fully committed to Port Vale FC.”

Vale are currently 20th in League One and lost 1-0 to Portsmouth on Saturday.