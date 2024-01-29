Sir Michael Palin to explore Nigeria for the first time in new travel series

Sir Michael Palin will explore the “rich, raucous mix” of Nigeria for the first time in his new travel documentary series.

The Monty Python star, 80, has embarked on a 1,300-mile journey for the upcoming three-part Channel 5 series, which has a working title of Michael Palin: Into Nigeria.

Set to air later this year, the series will see the presenter visit Lagos and the northern region before travelling down through the country on a road trip.

Sir Michael said: “Nigeria has the biggest economy, and the biggest population in Africa.

“The potential of the country is enormous, but so are its problems.

“Visiting the country for the first time, I saw these problems at first hand, but also caught a whiff of the excitement and energy of the place.

“Sometimes inspiring, sometimes a perplexing challenge, my journey through this rich, raucous mix of a country hardly gave me time to draw breath.

“I came home exhausted but exhilarated, and, as in the best of journeys, feeling I know a lot more about the world.”

The series will explore the various areas through “the voices, opinions and experiences of Nigerians from all walks of life”, Channel 5 has said.

In Lagos, the documentary will show the contrasting extremes within the city of poverty to extravagant wealth.

Later on it will showcase a different land in the north of the country, where Islam is the dominant religion.

The series seeks to explore how the country reflects the contemporary world and how Nigerians face their current challenges as well as the legacies of the past.

Produced by ITN Productions, the series follows the 2022 series Michael Palin: Into Iraq and the Bafta-nominated Michael Palin In North Korea.

Sir Michael Palin has become known for his globetrotting travel programmes (ITN/Channel 5/PA)

Channel 5 factual commissioning editor for non-scripted UK originals, Guy Davies, said: “It’s a thrill that Michael’s new journey is again with Channel 5 after two masterful series with us.

“Nigeria is more than an epic and beautiful journey, it’s a look at the future and past in a global context.

“It’s also one of the most extraordinarily visual and heartfelt series you’ll ever see, and who better than Michael to listen and learn as he meets the people of a country whose significance and influence will rise over the coming decades.”

Head of factual at ITN Productions, Will Smith, added: “We’re delighted to be working with Michael again as he explores one of the most important yet least understood countries in the world.

“During a challenging journey down the spine on the country Michael goes beyond the stereotypes to reveal a land of extreme contrasts and beguiling beauty.

“As Nigeria’s influence grows on the world stage this is a timely exploration of ‘the giant of Africa’.”

Sir Michael has become known for his globetrotting BBC travel programmes, which have seen him visit locations including the Himalayas and North and South Poles.

He was knighted in 2019 for services to travel, culture and geography, marking his post-Python career in TV and writing.

Michael Palin: Into Nigeria (working title) will air later this year.