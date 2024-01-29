Lorraine Kelly reveals hardest part of stint as Owl on The Masked Singer

Lorraine Kelly has admitted she struggled to remember the words to her songs during her stint on The Masked Singer.

The TV star was revealed to be Owl on Saturday night’s episode of the ITV singing show.

After the 64-year-old presenter performed Happy Talk by Captain Sensible, she ended up in the bottom two against Eiffel Tower.

Appearing in her furry costume on her own ITV daytime talk show Lorraine on Monday, Kelly told The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett: “I was quite nervous. The worst thing was trying to remember the words.”

She added: “It’s so strange when you put the head on. You can’t see anything.

“I couldn’t see you. My eyes were under the beak but I couldn’t see anything.

“They said to me ‘Look for a big green light’ because that will mean you’re facing the right way, because a lot of people face the wrong way.

“I could hear the dancers, the thumping of their feet – well, they are delicate and graceful – but until I watched it on the telly I had no idea what was going on around me.

“I’ve never sung in front of my family, never mind singing in front of an audience.”

Asked about keeping secret that she was taking part in the show, she said: “My husband knew, but I didn’t tell anybody. It was really hard – I wanted to tell everybody.”

Discussing how much she struggled with the lyrics, she said: “For the S Club 7 song Don’t Stop Moving, I kept forgetting that.

“Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep (by Middle Of The Road) is quite easy because basically it’s just ‘chirpy chirpy cheep cheep’ – even I can do that.”

After Dommett told her some contestants pin the lyrics up inside their masks, she exclaimed: “The swines! I wish I had known that.”