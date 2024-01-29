Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce as he heads to Super Bowl

Taylor Swift locked lips with boyfriend Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end landed a spot in the Super Bowl.

The pop star celebrated on the field with her beau after the Chiefs triumphed over the Baltimore Ravens, defeating the team 17-10 at the MT Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Taylor Swift speaks with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (Julio Cortez/AP)

The star planted a passionate kiss on Kelce’s lips after she rushed to his side to congratulate him.

She also gave him a warm hug and whispered in his ear in front of the gathered cameras, before Kelce was embraced by his brother, Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce.

Swift looks on while Kelce is embraced by his brother Jason (Nick Wass/AP)

The Chiefs will now face the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas at the Super Bowl on February 11.

It will be the Chiefs’ fourth trip to the Super Bowl in five years.

Fans have speculated whether Swift would be able to attend the showdown to support Kelce.

The star is due to take her Eras Tour to Japan in February, performing at the Tokyo Dome on February 10.

Taylor Swift celebrates on the field (Julio Cortez/AP)

However, with the time difference on her side and access to a private jet, supporters are hopeful she will bring her star power to the game.

If Kansas City wins, they will become the first team since the New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls.