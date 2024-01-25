Viggo Mortensen to talk about his career at Glasgow Film Festival

Hollywood actor Viggo Mortensen will answer questions about his career at a special event at the Glasgow Film Festival.

The 65-year-old star will discuss his experiences of acting and directing on March 3 as part of the 20th anniversary of the Glasgow Film Theatre’s annual festival.

The live “In Conversation” event will be followed by the UK premiere of Mortensen’s new film, The Dead Don’t Hurt, a western which he directed and appears in.

Mortensen made his screen debut in the thriller Witness, in 1985, alongside Harrison Ford, and has been nominated three times for Best Actor at the Oscars, including for Eastern Promises (2008).

Viggo Mortensen has been nominated for an Academy Award three times (Ian West/PA Wire)

He was also recognised for Captain Fantastic (2016) and Green Book (2019), and starred as Aragorn in Peter Jackson’s Lord Of The Rings movies.

Mortensen is also a musician and artist.

GFF24 will also feature director Ben Wheatley introducing a 15th anniversary screening of his debut feature, Down Terrace, on March 1, followed by a Q&A session.

The film is described as “a dark and hilarious journey into the gritty British underworld”, as a father-and-son crime duo try to identify an informant.

The festival will run from February 28 to March 10 with a packed programme including the UK premiere of Love Lies Bleeding starring Kristen Stewart; Bleeding Love starring Ewan McGregor and his daughter Clara McGregor; and La Chimera starring Josh O’Connor.

Tickets for events at GFF24 go on sale to GFT Cinecard holders at 11am on Friday, and on general sale at 11am on Monday, at https://www.glasgowfilm.org/home and from the GFT Box Office.