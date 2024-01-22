First Love Island: All Stars contestants dumped from villa in shock twist

Demi Jones and Luis Morrison have become the first islanders to be dumped from Love Island: All Stars following a dramatic twist.

During Monday’s episode of the spin-off show, both contestants were left single after new bombshell arrivals Arabella Chi and Tyler Cruickshank chose who they wanted to be coupled up with.

Arabella picked Chris Taylor, who had been paired with Demi, while Tyler chose to reunite with his ex Kaz Kamwi after he entered the villa at the end of the episode, who had been coupled with Luis.

After their partners had been stolen, host Maya Jama said: “Demi and Luis, I’m afraid your Love Island journey has now come to an end.

“You’ve both been dumped from the island. I’m sorry guys. Please pack your bags and head outside of the villa.”

The surprise move left the other islanders stunned before the said their emotional goodbyes.

The pair had been getting to know each other over the last few days, with Luis telling the other male islanders: “At least I’m going out with her.”

Chatting to Maya afterwards, Demi admitted it had been such a shock as they felt “comfortable” together despite not being in an official couple yet.

Luis added that it was a “bittersweet” moment to go now as they had been going from “strength to strength” within the villa.

Asked if they saw a future outside of the show, Luis said he felt there was “huge potential” to which a surprised Demi said “that’s nice to hear”.

Elsewhere in the episode, the contestants were also left reeling after series seven contestant Tyler entered the villa.

He came in fourth place alongside Kaz and the couple dated for three months afterwards before they split.

As he went to steal Kaz from Luis, Tyler said: “I’ve stolen to steal this girl because despite being surrounded by all these good looking girls, she is the only girl I want to couple up with at this moment in time.”

Afterwards Kaz admitted she was “shocked” by the situation and questioned his reasoning for picking her.

Tensions rose as he replied: “I’ve just got in here. We’ll have a talk. Why are you doing this now?”

When she explained that she did not feel he gave her a reason for choosing her, he said: “We haven’t even had a talk in two years… so we’ll have a conversation.”